Saints favored to beat the Panthers in a low-scoring Week 2 bout

The New Orleans Saints are favored to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, but not by much. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have the Saints favored by 3 points, with an over/under set at just 39 — one of the lower points totals of Week 2. That implies a final score of New Orleans 21, Carolina 17.

At the time of publishing the spread was set at -165; that means a $100 wager on a New Orleans win would return $160.61.

It makes sense to not expect a ton of points in this game with the defenses being the highlight of both teams. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young will make his home debut with the Saints coming off of just a 16-point performance in their season opening win.

We’ll see what bettors are thinking and track changes in the line throughout the week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 18.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire