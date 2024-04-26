Saints fans: The right way to say “Taliesi Fuaga”

New Orleans (WGNO) – If you say it correctly, his full name is seven syllables long, and after listening to network sports announcers stumble and stammer over it, here’s what you need to know when you cheer for new Saints offensive lineman, Taliesi Fuaga.

Video: 1st round pick Fuaga talks Saints

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, didn’t get the pronunciation quite right, when he announced that Fuaga was drafted by the Saints as the team’s 14th pick, Thursday, April 25.

Fuaga was born in Tacoma, WA, but his family’s heritage is Polynesian. (Think Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, whose mother is Samoan.)

In high school, Fuaga was chosen to play in the 2020 “Polynesian Bowl” at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. In college, at Oregon State, the NFL called him a “mauler” who used his power to overwhelm opposing players. Was it because they mispronounced his name?

Here then, is the correct pronunciation. Takes a little practice.

“Tah-lee-ess-say Foo-ah-gah”

