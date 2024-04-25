How Saints fans can watch Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is officially upon us as the first round is set to kick off on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT. The New Orleans Saints are currently scheduled to pick at No. 14 overall, and the majority of expert mock drafts have them taking an offensive tackle in Round 1.

With the rest of their selections, there are a few key positions that the Saints should look to target: defensive tackle, wide receiver, safety and more offensive linemen. Other positional needs that maybe aren’t as pressing but can definitely be added to are nickel, tight end and pass rusher specifically in the middle to later rounds.

There’s a sense of urgency within the organization and the fan base to hit big on this year’s class. You can tune in to ESPN, ABC and NFL Network when the draft starts on Thursday, April 25 from Detroit. Here’s the full schedule for the event:

Day 1: Round 1

When it starts: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT

Where the Saints are picking: No. 14

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire