Saints fans can’t believe Jameis Winston got away with this wild pass

John Sigler
·2 min read

You never know what you’re going to get with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but he’ll always be entertaining. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has the arm strength and devil-may-care willingness to try all sorts of dangerous passes.

And that was the case on Sunday when he stepped in for an injured Derek Carr to throw what should have been a pick-six to Lions defensive back Jerry Jacobs. But rookie safety Brian Branch broke up the pass before it could reach him, resulting in a tip drill: and Saints receiver Chris Olave came down with it to sprint into the red zone.

But that’s how it goes with Winston. He’s as liable to throw a game-winning touchdown pass as a game-losing interception. And Saints fans couldn’t believe it, judging by their social media reactions:

