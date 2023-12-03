Saints fans can’t believe Jameis Winston got away with this wild pass

You never know what you’re going to get with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but he’ll always be entertaining. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has the arm strength and devil-may-care willingness to try all sorts of dangerous passes.

And that was the case on Sunday when he stepped in for an injured Derek Carr to throw what should have been a pick-six to Lions defensive back Jerry Jacobs. But rookie safety Brian Branch broke up the pass before it could reach him, resulting in a tip drill: and Saints receiver Chris Olave came down with it to sprint into the red zone.

But that’s how it goes with Winston. He’s as liable to throw a game-winning touchdown pass as a game-losing interception. And Saints fans couldn’t believe it, judging by their social media reactions:

GODS PLAN — Ryan (@datboywolf) December 3, 2023

Jameis Winston just threw a NO NO NO NO NNNNNYESSSS pass — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) December 3, 2023

No better thrill ride than the Jameis coaster man — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 3, 2023

Every play with Jameis is like a game of Russian roulette — 𝙺𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevinWashJr) December 3, 2023

Jameis Winston QB1, that man has the power of God on his side — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) December 3, 2023

This is the most Jameis Winston play that has ever occurred https://t.co/rPuAkqtWIg — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) December 3, 2023

What a pass by Jameis. Put it were only his guy could get it pic.twitter.com/LpIJ4KbIj8 — PFT Commenter (JMU bball undefeated) (@PFTCommenter) December 3, 2023

Jameis pass is tipped, and then caught by Olave, down to the 2. Gain of 30 — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) December 3, 2023

Not now sweety Jameis is in pic.twitter.com/HYsta0Dncq — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 3, 2023

This stuff only happens with Jameis Winston.pic.twitter.com/kP1FucmNGX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 3, 2023

The most Jameis Winston throw of all time. — Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) December 3, 2023

The Jameis Winston experience is honestly so fun to watch. He could throw for a first down. It could be a touchdown or an interception. You just never know what’s next. — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) December 3, 2023

Jameis tried to force a ball into coverage and it was tipped and caught by Olave. Wow! Wild play. Saints at the 2. @wdsu — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) December 3, 2023

How does Jameis get away with this lmao https://t.co/OClpunRylX pic.twitter.com/g8VvV87EEE — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) December 3, 2023

