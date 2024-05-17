Saints fall to Storm Chasers in 11 after late collapse

After giving up three runs in the top of the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings, the St. Paul Saints lost 9-8 in 11 innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at CHS Field.

Diego Castillo allowed three runs on four hits in the ninth, blowing his first save of the season for St. Paul. Omaha took a lead in the 10th before the Saints answered to force another inning.

Michael Helman had two hits and drove in four runs, including his fifth homer of the year for St. Paul. Matt Wallner had a double, two walks, two runs scored and drove in a run, while Byron Buxton went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and RBI in his second rehab game for the Saints.

Jordan Balazovic (2-2) allowed an unearned run in the 11th to take the loss when Drew Waters singled to score the automatic runner, a ball that deflected off third baseman Anthony Prato. Randy Dobnak gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in five innings in the start for St. Paul, adding five strikeouts.

Helman hit a two-run homer in the second to open the scoring.

After Omaha took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, the Saints came back with a five-run sixth.

Buxton started the scoring with an RBI groundout. Wallner had an RBI double and Helman followed with a two-run single. Yoyner Fajardo added an RBI single.

But Omaha scored in each of the final four innings to send St. Paul to a second straight loss.

