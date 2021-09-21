Saints fall back to earth in Week 3 NFL power rankings

Maybe it’s a reality check. Maybe it’s an overreaction. Or maybe the New Orleans Saints are just that volatile. After rising into the top-10 on many NFL power rankings a week ago, the Saints have fallen back down to the lower teens after a disappointing road loss to the upstart Carolina Panthers.

Of the seven power rankings I’ve been tracking for three weeks, the Saints have now been hit with their lowest average spot (17.0) after starting at 15.7 in preseason and climbing to 8.1 before the Panthers game. Here’s were each outlet ranked them:

Nate Davis, USA TODAY Sports (15)

Link Last week: 5

Their dichotomous 1-1 start perfectly reflects QB Jameis Winston's Jekyll-and-Hyde mirror images. Coach Sean Payton better re-establish New Orleans' identity quickly – including RB Alvin Kamara's role – if this team is to remain playoff-caliber.

Nick Wojton, Touchdown Wire (17)

Link Last week: 8

Which Saints are the real ones? The team that routed the Packers in Week 1? Or the side that got nothing going against the Panthers?

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports (18)

Link Last week: 6

It was a humbling and historic loss for Sean Payton and the Saints in Carolina on Sunday. New Orleans managed just six first downs and 128 net offensive yards, the fewest of the Payton era (2006). It’s hard for Jamies to eat Ws if the punt team is getting that much work.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com (19)

Link Last week: 10

In Week 1, the Saints delivered a sublime performance that made you reconsider their ceiling in a post-Drew Brees world. On Sunday, they delivered a titanic dud that returns the team to the murky middle of the NFL. Dealing with a COVID-19 breakout and injuries at several key positions, the Saints were non-competitive in a 26-7 loss to the upstart Panthers. Jameis Winston threw two grisly interceptions that recalled his lowest moments in Tampa, while New Orleans' offense managed just 128 yards ... total. In Week 1, the Saints dropped a Bury The Ball Game on the Packers. On Monday, it was their turn to pick up the shovel.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports (13)

Link Last week: 6

That was a pathetic performance at Carolina. The offense looked lifeless. Maybe the travel and being displaced caught up to them, but now they have a tough trip to New England.

NFL Staff, Bleacher Report (19)

Link Last week: 10

So, um, about the Saints. New Orleans is the poster team for the perils of reading too much into a single game. After annihilating the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Saints looked like a team that could easily make it back to the playoffs despite Drew Brees' retirement. In Week 2, they did not.

SI.com (18)

Link Last week: 12

So which team are they? The one that demolished the Packers 38–3 or the one that got six first downs and only one score against the Panthers? Probably somewhere in the middle.

