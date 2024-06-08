Saints fall in 10 innings in 3-2 loss to Syracuse

The St. Paul Saints and Syracuse Mets were deadlocked much of Friday’s game in St. Paul. No surprise the close game had to go to extra innings to decide a winner.

The Saints scored twice in the bottom of the second inning only for Syracuse to even the score in its next at-bat. The two teams stayed that way until the Mets scored once in the 10t to beat St. Paul 3-2.

Ryan Jensen (3-2) took the loss for the Saints on an unearned run when the automatic runner scored in extra innings and St. Paul couldn’t plate their own automatic runner. Jensen pitched two relief innings and only allowed one hit while striking out four, but it was just enough for Syracuse. Hayden Senger’s one-out double in the 10th was the difference.

David Festa started for the Saints and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in five innings. He added six strikeouts and Ronny Henriquez pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Festa, giving up just one hit.

St. Paul opened the scoring in the second on Tony Kemp’s two-run homer, his fifth home run of the season. Kemp had two of the Saints’ seven hits in the game.

Eduoard Julien — who was 1 for 5 — started the 10th as the automatic runner. Brooks Lee struck out before Matt Wallner singled, sending Julien to third. But Michael Helman and Kemp struck out against Eric Orze (3-0) to end the game.

