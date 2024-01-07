Saints, Falcons tied 14-14 after Kendre Miller's touchdown run

Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller scored his first career touchdown Sunday.

His 3-yard touchdown run has tied the game 14-14 with 11:04 left in the half.

The third-round pick has four carries for 19 yards.

The Saints went 75 yards in 16 plays, burning 8:09 off the clock.

Derek Carr is 10-of-12 for 100 yards and a touchdown. He threw an 18-yard scoring pass to A.T. Perry in the first quarter.

The Saints, though, will have to figure out how to stop the Falcons, who have 169 yards and two touchdowns after two drives. Desmond Ridder has yet to throw an incompletion.