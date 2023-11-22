Saints and Falcons list 13 combined players on first Week 12 injury report

And we’re off. The New Orleans Saints returned from their bye week and listed seven players on the first injury report ahead of Week 12’s game with the Atlanta Falcons — who had six of their own receiving treatment at Wednesday’s practice session.

Most notably for Atlanta: former Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo, who didn’t practice while managing a back injury. He’s been a legitimate difference-maker for the Falcons in recent years and any ailment throwing him off his game could be big for New Orleans.

As for the Saints: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Jimmy Graham were absent on their usual Wednesday rest days, while quarterback Derek Carr practiced fully (though he’s still in concussion protocol). Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive lineman James Hurst, and running back Kendre Miller were all non-participants, though defensive end Isaiah Foskey was limited.

Here’s the full initial Week 12 injury report:

