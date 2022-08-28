Saints face tough decision with WR Kirk Merritt

Ian Book connects with Kirk Merritt for the 9-yard touchdown!!!#Saints | 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/KMsMcLKPu8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 27, 2022

After revamping their wide receiver corps over the offseason, the New Orleans Saints now have so much talent that they’re left with tough decisions to make at the position ahead of the NFL roster cuts deadline on Aug. 30. Incumbent wideouts Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith both looked like early roster locks to start the offseason, but the ascension of Destrehan native Kirk Merritt has made him hard to ignore in this conversation. Merritt is one of those upgrades brought in during the offseason — he spent the 2021 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad and signed with New Orleans back in the spring. He went on to finish the preseason with 6 catches on 8 targets, 40 receiving yards and a touchdown reception, but he’s been much more impactful than those numbers would suggest over the summer.

The wide receiver also pulled off a 59-yard kickoff return in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and showed that he can take snaps at running back in camp, shaping a very similar role to offensive weapon Ty Montgomery who the Saints kept around for two years because of his ability to affect the game in those same three areas as a receiver, runner, and returner. He’s tried out at a number of roles on special teams beyond returning kicks.

What makes matters even more complex is the lack of roster space. With receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave and Deonte Harty all presumed locks, there may be only one or two spots left to claim. Meaning of the Merritt-Callaway-Smith trio, at least one will be the odd man out. That’s without taking into consideration rookie wideouts Dai’Jean Dixon and Rasheed Shahid as well, both of whom look to be prime practice squad candidates.

Smith suffered a presently undisclosed injury against the Chargers in the preseason finale. Perhaps that injury narrows the team’s decision to be made between only Callaway and Merritt. But if only one spot remains, it feels like Callaway would be on top. Merritt has shown a lot of multiplicity, but Callaway, the former Tennessee Volunteer, knows the system well, was a focus of it last year (leading the team in receiving yards) and is a gritty and determined blocker in the run game. Those are all qualities the Saints cherish in their receivers.

Perhaps Merritt has done enough to convince the Saints to keep a sixth receiver and to do so with him over Smith. He’s certainly made waves this offseason and keeping him off of the 53-man roster will be a tough call to make. While the decision won’t be easy, it is a great place for New Orleans to be. They’ve gone from a team struggling to find options at the position to now having too many. Stay tuned to see how this plays out.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire