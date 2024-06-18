Saints face Newcastle on opening day
Southampton will begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Newcastle at St James' Park.
The match will take place on Saturday, 17 August at 15:00 BST.
Southampton will begin their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Newcastle at St James' Park.
The match will take place on Saturday, 17 August at 15:00 BST.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh preview game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, explain why they don’t trust the Celtics & wonder if LeBron might be switching teams this offseason.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
The current franchising model agreement between NASCAR and its teams expires at the end of the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Like every NBA offseason, plenty of narratives could impact the fantasy basketball landscape.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Tim Cato from The Athletic joins Vincent Goodwill to detail how the Dallas Mavericks have rebuilt their organization over the last 3 years to end up in the NBA Finals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis is good to go for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after missing Games 3 and 4 with a left leg injury.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
There were five matches on the Clash at the Castle card, and all of them had championships at stake. CM Punk's interference cost hometown hero Drew McIntyre in the main event.