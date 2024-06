St Johnstone have added a friendly against Arbroath to their pre-season schedule.

Craig Levein's men will head to Gayfield on Saturday, 6 July to face the third-tier side at 15:00 BST.

Saints also have two friendlies away to Highland League teams - Nairn on 28 June (20:00) and Huntly the follow day (14:00) - before their League Cup opener at Brechin City on 13 July (15:00).