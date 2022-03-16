Saints extend contract of Bradley Roby

The Saints have reached agreement on a contract extension with cornerback Bradley Roby, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It came hours after the Saints lost safety Marcus Williams to the Ravens.

The team acquired Roby from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 third-round choice. He made only one start, as a part-time player, but saw action on 394 defensive snaps.

Roby was due to make $9.5 million in base salary and count $10.1 million against the cap, which made him a potential cap casualty.

Roby made 23 tackles, an interception, a sack and five pass breakups in 2021.

He spent five seasons in Denver and two in Houston before landing with the Saints.

