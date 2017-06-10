Saints explore trading Travaris Cadet

Just three months after signing him to a one-year contract, the Saints are exploring trading running back Travaris Cadet.

The Saints are considering trying to trade Cadet before camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In March Cadet signed a one-year, $855,000 contract with an $80,000 signing bonus, so he’d be affordable for any team that’s interested in acquiring him in a trade, and inexpensive for the Saints to release if no team wants to trade for him.

Last year the Saints used Cadet primarily as a receiver out of the backfield, and he caught 40 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. When they re-signed him they envisioned a similar role for him this year, but since then New Orleans has signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Alvin Kamara, making the running back depth chart a lot more crowded. Cadet may be the odd man out.