Saints expected to release LB Kwon Alexander, saving significant cap space

John Sigler
·2 min read
This was anticipated, but that doesn’t make it any less unfortunate. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to release linebacker Kwon Alexander before the start of the new league year on March 17, a finances-minded move that would save north of $13.2 million while leaving no dead money behind.

It’s a no-brainer move given New Orleans’ salary cap outlook. They’re projected to be more than $50 million over the new $182.5 million salary cap, which the NFL confirmed Wednesday, and terminating Alexander’s contract would do a lot to chip away at that. Maybe he can remain in New Orleans on a more affordable deal, but he’ll test free agency first after recovering from last season’s Achilles tendon injury (which Rapoport added should be behind him by training camp).

New Orleans acquired Alexander in a trade at the 2020 deadline (sending a fifth round pick to the San Francisco 49ers that is expected to convey this year), and his arrival was initially promising. He provided athleticism and playmaking ability fans hadn’t seen in years, pairing well with Demario Davis in the middle of the Saints defense and racking up 27 tackles (17 solo), 4 pass deflections, a pair of fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in just 7 games. It’s just a shame he couldn’t remain healthy or find a way to reduce his salary to stay with the Saints.

Titans TE Jonnu Smith headlines 6 underrated free agents Saints should target

