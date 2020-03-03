Saints expected to have interest in linebacker Jamie Collins

With the entire NFL sphere of influence in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine last week, bits of information begin to circulate about what could happen as free agency approaches in the coming weeks.

When it comes to the New Orleans Saints, they may have a specific target at linebacker already on their radar.

According to Larry Holder of TheAthletic.com, the Saints are expected to have interest in New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins when he hits the market in two weeks.

Demario Davis is the only completely sure thing at linebacker for the Saints. A.J. Klein will be a free agent like Collins when the “legal tampering” window opens on March 16. Meanwhile, Kiko Alonso could be a salary cap casualty after starting just four games last season for the team.

Collins is coming off one of the best seasons of his career after returning to New England. He appeared in all 16 games with 15 starts for the Patriots. He record career-highs in sacks with seven and interceptions with three while also forcing three

