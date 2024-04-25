This is when Saints are expected to make 2024 draft pick Thursday

We’re in for a fun environment with the 2024 NFL draft kicking off from Detroit on Thursday night, but when will the New Orleans Saints go on the clock? The Saints are scheduled to pick at No. 14 on Day 1 and currently hold eight additional picks between Days 2 and 3, but we’ll keep all eyes on Round 1.

Last year’s 14th overall selection was announced at 8:50 p.m. CT when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of Georgia. Coincidentally, with the glaring weakness that the Saints have at the offensive tackle position, it is likely that they will also look to select an offensive tackle with that same 14th selection. Unless they make a trade.

This year’s draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, as well as the NFL+ streaming service. The Chicago Bears will get us started by making the first pick at 7 p.m. CT, so be sure to tune in before the fireworks start.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire