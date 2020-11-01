Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will miss Sunday’s game against the Bears because he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it appears his absence from the lineup will end at two games.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sanders is expected to rejoin the team this week. He is also expected to be able to play in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

Sanders tested positive for COVID-19 over a week ago and discussed the symptoms he was experiencing in a recent interview. Sanders said he had a fever and “just felt like I was like loopy” as a result of the effect the virus was having on his body.

The Saints are also without Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway at wide receiver this weekend. They promoted Austin Carr and Juwan Johnson from the practice squad to flesh out the group.

Saints expect Emmanuel Sanders back for Week 9 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk