Saints’ Erik McCoy, Deonte Harris make NFL.com’s ‘All-Under-25 Team’

The great NFL teams keep their talented core together, but the best squads continue to reload with young blood. And the New Orleans Saints are doing just that, as seen in the “All-Under-25 Team” from NFL.com’s Nick Shook.

New Orleans was represented by two key players: returns specialist Deonte Harris and center Erik McCoy. Interestingly, neither of them was a first round pick; Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of small-school Assumption College, while the Saints traded up in the second round of 2019’s draft to get McCoy.

Here’s what Shook had to say about each Saints standout, who are both 23 and entering their third seasons at the pro level:

On Harris:

“Anyone who thought Harris would be a one-year wonder were proven wrong in 2020. Sure, he didn’t return a punt for a touchdown like he did as a rookie and missed time with a neck injury, but he was even more effective on a per-return basis, elevating his average from 9.4 yards as a rookie to 12.2 in Year 2. He was on pace to finish among the top 10 in both punt return average and kickoff return average prior to his injury. Harris also became more of a factor in the passing game, catching 20 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown after making just 6 grabs for 24 yards in 2019. Harris was able to get his foot in the door in his rookie year, and now he’s kicked it open.”

On McCoy:

“The 2019 second-round pick has started all 35 games in which he’s appeared (including playoffs), and he was highly dependable in 2020, allowing just 15 total pressures and one sack on 677 pass-blocking snaps. When early picks hit like McCoy has, it makes sustaining success significantly easier for perennial contenders like New Orleans.”

Both players are chasing accolades. McCoy hasn’t yet received a Pro Bowl nod or a spot on the AP All-Pro teams, while Harris is eager to prove he’s more than an asset in the return game by making more plays as a receiver. They’ll each have opportunities to step up in 2021.

So who was overlooked? Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara have been mainstays of these lists, but they’re both 25 now. Marcus Williams would qualify among the league’s safeties, as would special teams ace J.T. Gray. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has become one of the game’s better slot defenders, though it’s a loaded position group. He has a lot of work to do before being recognized, but it’s worth noting Cesar Ruiz is one of the youngest players on the roster while entering his second year in the NFL.

