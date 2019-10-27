Saints find end zone, take 10-3 lead over Cardinals

Drew Brees moved the Saints offense well during their first two possessions, but things stalled once they got into scoring position.

The third drive proved to be the charm. Brees opened up the possession with two passes to Michael Thomas for 44 yards and Latavius Murray ensured they wouldn’t have to settle for another field goal try by running eight yards into the end zone. The score put the Saints up 10-3 with nine minutes left to play in the first half.

Brees and Thomas have connected four times for 55 yards in the quarterback’s return from five games on the sideline with a right thumb injury. The quarterback is 13-of-16 for 123 yards overall and Murray has 76 yards from scrimmage while filling in for the injured Alvin Kamara again this week.

The Cardinals hit a big play when Kyler Murray hit tight end Charles Clay for 47 yards on a flea flicker. They’ve only managed 10 other yards thus far, however, and need to find a way to get going in New Orleans.