Saints elevate two experienced defensive backs from their practice squad

The New Orleans Saints elevated two experienced defensive backs from their practice squad for Sunday’s game with the Green Bay Packers, per the daily NFL transactions wire. And one of them signed with the team just three days ago: cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

It makes sense to bring up more defensive backs with two starters down this week — cornerback Paulson Adebo won’t play after injuring his hamstring in practice Friday, while free safety Marcus Maye has been suspended the next three games.

Dantzler was given the nod ahead of two younger teammates who were also on the practice squad, Anthony Johnson (a rookie) and Faion Hicks (who played just 30 snaps on special teams with the Denver Broncos last year). Dantzler has played 1,792 snaps in 35 career games, so it’s clear they wanted an experienced player in that reserve role behind Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, and Isaac Yiadom. Ideally Dantzler won’t see the field. But if he has to, the coaches must trust him better than an inexperienced backup.

The other practice squad defensive back coming up this week is Johnathan Abram. Derek Carr’s old teammate with the Raiders, he’s primarily played strong safety throughout his career but could step into the secondary in a pinch. Hopefully guys like Jordan Howden, Lonnie Johnson Jr., and Ugo Amadi can hold up on the back end during Maye’s absence so that Tyrann Mathieu can continue to line up closer to the line of scrimmage, where he’s been at his best.

