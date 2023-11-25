Saints elevate DE Jason Pierre-Paul and FB Adam Prentice to active roster

The New Orleans Saints will be elevating two players to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, fullback Adam Prentice and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul will be making his Saints debut this weekend, joining the defensive line rotation. This is his 14th season in the league and will be his fourth team. He has 455 career tackles, 94.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles. Most recently, he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Prentice has been a member of the Saints since 2021 and has been their starting fullback. The Saints have begun to use Khalen Saunders as a fullback as well in goal line situations. Prentice has one rush and one catch this season, both going for five yards.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire