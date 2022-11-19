Saints elevate David Johnson to active roster

Veteran running back David Johnson will make his Saints debut tomorrow against the Rams.

Johnson, who signed with the Saints’ practice squad this week, has now been elevated to the active roster.

Before joining the Saints this week, Johnson had been out of the NFL all year. He played the last two years for the Texans, who acquired him from the Cardinals in the Texans’ much-criticized DeAndre Hopkins trade. In his seven-year NFL career he has 995 carries for 4,047 yards and 39 touchdowns, plus 273 catches for 2,758 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Saints also waived tight ends J.P. Holtz and Nick Vannett.

