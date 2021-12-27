A few days ago, the 49ers seemed to be a lock for the postseason. Suddenly, it seems a little tenuous.

Here’s how tenuous it is. Even if the 49ers win their final two games (Texans, at Rams), they’ll miss the playoffs if the Saints finish 3-0 (Dolphins, Panthers, at Falcons) and Eagles (at Washington, Cowboys) win out.

In that case, all would be 10-7 and the tiebreakers would go to New Orleans and Philadelphia.

The other playoff teams in the NFC surely are hoping for that outcome. Given the way they’re constructed, the 49ers could be very dangerous in the postseason. Indeed, most if not all of the teams in the NFC field would prefer to face the Saints or the Eagles instead of the 49ers. If both teams keep winning (starting tonight with Dolphins at Saints), that’s what will happen.

If Saints and Eagles win out, 49ers are left out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk