Saints DT David Onyemata says he will be suspended by NFL

Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata says he is facing a suspension from the NFL.

Via his social media account on Instagram, Onyemata posted a message that indicated the players’ union had informed him he tested positive for a banned substance. Onyemata says a suspension is en route, however, he does not indicate how long it might be.

Here is Onyemata’s message in full:

In 2019, the 28-year-old was suspended for one game by the NFL for violating the league’s substances abuse policy. That incident had reportedly involved marijuana.

A fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2016, Onyemata was poised to take on a bigger role next season in a position group that is not the deepest on the Saints roster. New Orleans had recently moved on from the likes of Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown in the defensive trenches.

Saints Wire will provide more information on Onyemata’s suspension as news becomes available.