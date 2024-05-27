Saints drop last of series to Bison

The Buffalo Bison stopped the Saints cold in their last game of the series, taking an 8-3 victory Sunday at Sahlen Field.

Royce Lewis finished his second rehab game 2-5 with a double and run, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. added a two-run homer in the third inning, giving the Saints a 2-1 lead. The Bisons took the lead back in the bottom of the inning.

Buffalo’s three-run sixth ended the contest, despite the Saints scoring a final run in the ninth inning.

St. Paul’s next series begins Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings.

