Saints drop fourth in a row at Indianapolis

The St. Paul Saints have not enjoyed their trip to Indianapolis.

St. Paul allowed five runs in the eighth inning in losing 7-2 to the Indianapolis Indians, the fourth straight loss for the Saints.

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson allowed two runs in five innings as the starter for St. Paul. He struck out four and gave up six hits and a walk. He left a 2-all tied game after five innings.

But reliever Hobie Harris surrendered five runs — four earned — while walking three, giving up two hits and getting just two outs.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. had two hits for the Saints, who led 1-0 when newcomer and longtime MLB veteran Tony Kemp homered in the top of the second.

The Indians tied the game before Keirsey Jr. doubled to score Max Kepler, who went 0 for 2 with a walk on his rehab assignment from the Twins.

Nick Gonzales had an RBI double in the fifth off Woods Richardson to tie the game.

The eighth unraveled with one out as Indianapolis’ Jake Lamb plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Malcom Nunez had an RBI single and another run scored on catcher’s interference with the bases loaded. Matt Gorski finished the scoring with a two-run single.

