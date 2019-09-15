Saints will have Drew Brees update when time is right

Head coach Sean Payton has a new five-year contract with the Saints, but Sunday didn’t offer much of a chance for Payton to celebrate.

The Saints played most of Sunday’s game without quarterback Drew Brees and there was no immediate word after the 27-9 loss to the Rams about how much longer they’ll be without him.

Brees hurt his right thumb when he banged it into Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald while throwing a pass in the first quarter of the game.

“It was a thumb and right away when he attempted to throw he was having pain with it. It wasn’t anything elaborate,” Payton said.

Payton said the team would have an “update when the time comes right,” which suggests that Brees will be having further tests done once he’s back in New Orleans.