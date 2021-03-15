Saints' Drew Brees retires after 20-year NFL career
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the career and legacy of the Saints, future HOF QB.
New Orleans WR Michael Thomas paid tribute to his quarterback, the Saints' retiring Drew Brees
The Boilermaker icon had some memorable moments quarterbacking the Boilermakers. Here are the four best
On March 14, 2006, the Saints added a free-agent quarterback whom the Dolphins had decided not to sign. Fifteen years later, Drew Brees has become one of the best and most productive quarterbacks in league history. Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com notes the anniversary of Brees’ initial signing with the Saints. Duncan also suggests that it [more]
The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.
The Drew Brees era with the New Orleans Saints — marked by a Super Bowl celebration, raucous record-setting nights in the rebuilt Superdome and the undersized quarterback’s outsized role in a historic city’s rebirth — has ended. Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. “Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great city of New Orleans,” Brees said in social media post on Sunday, 15 years to the day after he signed with the Saints.
For the first time since 2017, the USC basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament. There was no suspense about that entering the tournament selection show Sunday -- this has arguably been the best of coach Andy Enfield's eight seasons with the program. The only question was where the Trojans would be seeded and who'd they'd play first.
Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.
The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 03/12/2021
Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.
The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.
When Justin Thomas got emotional when asked a question about his late grandfather, Paul Thomas, after he won the Players Championship.
Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.
No one was more excited about the new deal for running back Aaron Jones than his teammates with the Green Bay Packers.
Bryson DeChambeau explains what happened when everything went wrong on the fourth hole Sunday at The Players.
CBS is unveiling the bracket for March Madness 2021. The NCAA tournament begins Thursday.
Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.
The Saints will forever be grateful for Drew Brees.
India skipper Virat Kohli revealed Sunday that India's managers had "a chat" about his batting form before his unbeaten 73 steered India to a seven-wicket win over England to level their T20 series.
To call Christian Pulisic's time at Chelsea an up-and-down affair is to over-simplify a complicated situation. Where could he go if he leaves London?