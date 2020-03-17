Drew Brees will not become a free agent tomorrow.

Instead, Brees and the Saints agreed to a deal today. It’s a two-year contract worth about $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brees had said repeatedly that he wasn’t interested in going anywhere other than New Orleans, so he wasn’t going to drive a hard bargain. The Saints have also said all along they wanted to keep Brees in the fold.

The 41-year-old Brees played very well last season, with a career-high passer rating of 116.3. And on a day when the only starting quarterback older than Brees, Tom Brady, announced that he’s moving on, Brees will stay in place for another season in New Orleans.

Saints, Drew Brees agree to new deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk