The Saints offense took its time getting going in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but they finally found the end zone before halftime.

Andy Dalton hit tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left in the half and the extra point made it 10-10 as the two teams moved into the halftime break.

Dalton tried a pass to wide receiver Chris Olave on the play before Johnson’s touchdown and Olave did not catch the psss because he got hit in the head by Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. Kazee was penalized and Olave, who suffered a concussion on a similar hit earlier this season, surprisingly remained in the game rather than going to the sideline for any kind of medical check.

Dalton is 12-of-16 for 129 yards and Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is 11-of-19 for 91 yards. The Steelers touchdown came on a one-yard inside handoff to wide receiver George Pickens and running back Najee Harris has picked up 55 yards on eight carries for the home team.

Saints draw even with Steelers just before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk