Saints draft profiles: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maddy Hudak
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the first time in years, the New Orleans Saints lack the luxury to draft the best players available rather than fill high-priority positions of need. While the team won’t deviate too far from their near-perfected draft approach introduced by assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, New Orleans is vulnerable at several spots heading into the draft. Salary cap cuts and free agent losses have hurt them.

This year’s approach will likely follow the assertive — and prudent — selection of players to fill key roles that require immediate starters, like center Erik McCoy in the 2018 draft. Accordingly, this series will profile the top prospects at these positions of need, starting with cornerback. A potential first-round pick that would fill a hole in the secondary is Northwestern’s Greg Newsome Jr.

Measurables and Pro Day Results:

  • Height: 6-foot-0

  • Weight: 192 pounds

  • Arm length: 31 1/8 inches

  • Hands: 8 7/8 inches

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

  • Bench press: 18 reps

  • Broad jump: 123 inches

  • 3-cone drill: 6.90 seconds

  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.26 seconds

Via Dane Brugler’s draft guide

Analysis:

Opinions on Newsome focus on the enticing, yet intangible, quality of potential; driven by instinct, his ball skills and competitiveness at the line of scrimmage have impressed scouts. Newsome’s combination of size and athleticism should translate into high play at the NFL level, but there are valid concerns of durability. In his 2020 season with the Wildcats, Newsome started just six games. He’s appeared in just 21 games at the college level in his career.

Newsome made the most of his 387 snaps last season; per Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 12 catches on 34 targets and fewer than 100 yards all season. His raw talent will propel his value as a prospect when surveying an injury-riddled history that never allowed him to play a full collegiate season.

His intelligence stands out as a quality New Orleans looks at keenly. Newsome matches his mental game with natural fluidity and intuitive reads opponents’ routes; his instincts are showcased through split-second decisions in coverage. Despite playing predominately zone defense at Northwestern — a role he excelled in — he’s shown lockdown coverage traits to compete in multiple schemes. As it stands, his value can only be diminished by valid durability concerns.

How he fits the Saints:

The Saints don’t often find themselves drafting for need. With the loss of Janoris Jenkins to the Tennessee Titans, though, the team needs an immediate starter opposite Marshon Lattimore. Their current backups shouldn’t be asked to take on such a big role.

After years of liable secondary coverage that often looked lost in zone, the Saints found a lockdown tandem in Jenkins and Lattimore that secured the strength of the 2020 defense. Lattimore frequently flashed his potential when not weighed down by an inferior counterpart; the Saints will look to continue Lattimore’s upward trajectory and find an optimal replacement for Jenkins.

Newsome has shown the ability to excel in both press man coverage and zone-heavy schemes, and his physicality is enticing. The downside to his aggressive nature is that it’s often flagged for penalties; technique is much easier to teach, and Newsome’s mentality will make up for lack of experience. His physical upside stands out in a year where player evaluation is largely tumultuous; prototype-wise, he fits the mold. As long as the team feels confident in his durability, Newsome is a player the Saints can immediately contend with in Week 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers signed A.J. Bouye to multi-year deal

    Carolina addressed a need in its secondary by bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, and apparently did so with a multi-year contract. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers signed Bouye to a two-year deal with $7 million. Bouye has extensive starting experience for Houston, Jacksonville, and Denver, and was named a Pro Bowler with the [more]

  • NFL.com lists Riley Reiff as Vikings’ biggest offseason loss

    The Vikings need offensive line help with free agency coming to a close and the draft upcoming. The team cut ties with starting left tackle Riley Reiff to save some around $11.75 million earlier this offseason. Grant Gordon over at NFL.com listed Reiff as the Vikings’ biggest offseason loss. The Vikings have the 14th overall pick in the draft, along with two third-round picks, where they could look for offensive line depth

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/10/2021

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.

  • Soccer: Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

    Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

  • Pacers hang on to beat Grizzlies behind LeVert, Brogdon

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Brogdon had 29 points, matched his season-high with 11 assists and had nine rebounds. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, part of the Pacers grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds en route to their third straight victory.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our style comp for Bama's Mac Jones? A 3-time Super Bowl QB

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 29 overall — Bama's confident, smart and accurate passer.

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Rain pushes remainder of Cup Series race at Martinsville to Sunday

    Rain has washed out the balance of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, forcing a same-day doubleheader Sunday at the Virginia short track. The resumption of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. That will […]

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta airport with the green jacket

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta's airport with the green jacket after his win at Augusta National.

  • Ex-Bruin Marc Savard reacts to Taylor Hall trade, hints at number choice

    Bruins winger Taylor Hall is in a bit of a number predicament, but Marc Savard has a solution for the Boston newcomer.

  • Texans remove Deshaun Watson from intro of in-house TV show

    The intro of "Texans 360" no longer features any major highlights of Deshaun Watson.

  • Reported Broncos offer to Lions for Matthew Stafford detailed

    Denver's offer seems almost insulting compared to what the Lions got from the Rams

  • Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 102-96 win over Raptors, including clutch RJ Barrett

    The Knicks survived the Raptors' comeback to hold on and get back to .500 with a 102-96 win on Sunday night.

  • Mike Trout, others react to controversial call in Braves-Phillies game

    Another NL East game was decided by a controversial play at the plate.

  • The Red Sox' home run laundry cart celebration, explained

    If you're wondering why each Red Sox hitter takes a ride in a laundry cart after hitting a home run, John Tomase has your answer.