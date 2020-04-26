Saints draft picks 2020: All of New Orleans’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

With veteran QB Drew Brees signing on for another season with the New Orleans Saints, the team knew they needed to add to his protection. So, with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints padded the interior offensive line and secured a potential new snapper for Brees in Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz. Ruiz will toughen the line with his great physical ability and versatile production.

New Orleans also added Zack Baun, who played a hybrid edge role at Wisconsin but may transition to an outside linebacker given his smaller frame. Braun also has elite explosiveness, blowing away the competition with an unprecedented 99th-percentile 10-yard split, 1.54 seconds.

The Saints added to the offense with their last two picks, securing QB Tommy Stevens and TE Adam Trautman. While Taysom Hill is the backup to Brees and the obvious selection for starting QB once Brees retires, Stevens will get a few years of shadowing both quarterbacks under his belt that should help him grow in the long run. Trautman is another investment in the long run, as he won’t start over Jared Cook in 2020 but may have potential on the horizon in 2021.

Round 1, pick 24: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Round 3, pick 74: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Round 3, pick 105: Adam Trautman,TE, Dayton

Round 7, pick 240: Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State

