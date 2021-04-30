Saints draft Payton Turner: Instant analysis of the No. 28 pick

With the 28th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints select Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston.

Analysis: Turner’s tool kit as a rusher coupled with his ability to kick inside makes him an extremely enticing option. I love what he offers from a technical standpoint, and also what he demonstrates in terms of a plan of attack. I would have liked him more as a second-round pick.

Grade: C. On the same day that they picked up Marcus Davenport’s fifth-year option, the Saints took another questionable pass-rusher in the first round. Turner does have some raw attributes, but you have to wonder about his injury history, level of coopetition, and pad level.