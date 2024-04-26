Saints draft Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga at 14th overall

The run on offensive players continues.

The Saints made it 14-for-14 with offensive players every selection thus far, an NFL record. New Orleans used the 14th overall pick on Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga.

The pick is not a surprise.

The Saints listened to trade offers, but their offensive line badly needed help and three offensive linemen already were off the board.

Offensive tackles Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk have injury questions, and left guard James Hurst recently retired. Penning, a first-round pick in 2022, has not performed as expected yet, which necessitated the selection of Fuaga.

The Saints have eight picks remaining, including No. 45 overall.