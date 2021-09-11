Saints downgrade Marshon Lattimore to questionable vs. Packers

That’s not what you want to see. The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that top cornerback Marshon Lattimore is questionable to play in Week 1’s game with the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury.

Lattimore first appeared on the injury report this week on Thursday, when he was limited. He was a full participant during Friday’s practice and was not initially listed with a game status designment, meaning he was full-go. But the Saints have downgraded him after flying into Jacksonville and wrapping up their walkthrough session on Saturday.

If Lattimore can’t play against Green Bay, it means the Saints will have to start rookie draft pick Paulson Adebo at one spot and recently-signed backup Desmond Trufant or dime back P.J. Williams at the other. The team preemptively called up Jordan Miller from the practice squad to provide more depth, just in case. The team traded for veteran starter Bradley Roby days ago but he isn’t available yet while finishing an NFL suspension.

We’ll be watching Lattimore closely during pregame workouts on Sunday. Keep an eye out for updates and the Saints inactive list prior to kickoff.

