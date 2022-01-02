Saints downgrade Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy vs. Panthers

That’s discouraging. The New Orleans Saints initially listed stating center Erik McCoy and free safety Marcus Williams as questionable to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after activating both players from the COVID-19 reserve list, but they’ve since been downgraded and ruled out of Week 17’s home finale.

It means that backups will be starting at each spot in their place: look for Will Clapp to be called up from the practice squad and snap the ball to Taysom Hill while P.J. Williams gets a heavier workload at safety. There’s potential for trouble in both situations; let’s hope the Saints coaches have prepared both backups for what’s in front of them.

New Orleans is already down two other starters on the offensive line — right tackle Ryan Ramczyk remains in COVID protocol and left guard Andrus Peat is out for the season with an injury. Left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable to play after missing time with his own injury. There’s a real possibility that second-year right guard Cesar Ruiz, the unit’s weakest link this season, is the only available starter up front. Good luck, Taysom Hill.

