The Saints Don't Throw Deep And That's Okay

Deep passes, for lack of a better word, are fun.

There might not be a more consistent occurrence of excitement than whenever a QB decides to throw a pass so far downfield that it briefly travels outside of our television screen. There are only a few things that can theoretically happen during any given deep pass ... and they're all a pretty good time.

Touchdown? Great. Interception? Fine. Contested-catch opportunity that winds up being incomplete? I'll take it.

And yet, one of the NFL's best offenses for the better part of the last decade and a half has by-and-large declined to utilize the deep ball. Overall, Drew Brees has never ranked higher than 16th in deep-ball rate (passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield per attempt, PFF) since joining the Saints in 2006. Obviously this hasn't stopped New Orleans from regularly ranking among the league's highest-scoring offenses:

2006: No. 5 in PPG, No. 35 in deep-ball rate

2007: No. 12, No. 45

2008: No. 1, No. 18

2009: No. 1, No. 22

2010: No. 11, No. 29

2011: No. 2, No. 24

2012: No. 3, No. 16

2013: No. 10, No. 25

2014: No. 9, No. 40

2015: No. 8, No. 17

2016: No. 2, No. 31

2017: No. 4, No. 26

2018: No. 3, No. 20

2019: No. 3, No. 35

Not having any true field-stretching talents other than Ted Ginn has restricted the offense in recent seasons, but it's clear that attempting to take the top off of opposing defenses has never been a consistent feature in this offense. This was true even in 2014-2016 when the Saints had Brandin Cooks.

Of course, the Saints have been among the league's best passing games when they do happen to throw deep: Brees has ranked among the league's top-12 signal callers in deep-ball QB rating during each of the past seven seasons.

Former Saints QB coach Mike Neu explained the mythical Sean Payton and Brees combination to the Ringer's Robert Mays:

"They understand players, they understand weaknesses, and they understand how to exploit and take advantage of weaknesses that an opposing defense may have. They use all the information possible."

Using all of the information possible implies using all areas of the field possible. Still, a quick look at Brees' 2019 passing chart shows that the offense was certainly superior when working the underneath areas of the field.

Brees 2019

A closer look at some of Brees' 2019 numbers paints the picture of a QB that is simply willing to take what the defense gives him on a near-mechanical basis:

Average time to throw: 2.57 seconds (No. 2 quickest among all QBs)

Intended air yards per throw: 6.7 (No. 4 shortest)

Aggressiveness (percentage of tight-window throws): 13.8% (No. 7 lowest)

The latter statistic best demonstrates the core philosophy of the Saints Offense. Per Next-Gen Stats, "Aggressiveness tracks the amount of passing attempts a quarterback makes that are into tight coverage, where there is a defender within 1 yard or less of the receiver at the time of completion or incompletion."

This isn't to say Brees isn't capable of making tough throws; he's posted a top-two mark in largest difference between actual and expected completion rate in each of the past three seasons. Rather, it's clear that Brees and the Saints have made an offense crafted around the idea of consistently targeting the open receiver. Brees and Teddy Bridgewater posted nearly identical aggressiveness and deep-ball rates in 2019. Obviously Brees (74% completion rate, 8.8 adjusted yards per attempt) was much better at consistently moving the offense than Bridgewater (68%, 7.5), but either way this offense is designed to attack the underneath areas of the field.

As Brees said himself last November, "It’s all about the efficiency of the passing game and running game and how they complement each other."

Few plays have been more efficient than those targeting Alvin Kamara or Michael Thomas over the past three seasons. Overall, both Kamara (No. 11) and Thomas (No. 14) rank among the league's top-15 players in catch rate among 176 players with at least 100 targets since 2017.

Just 8-of-180 targets intended for Thomas last season were thrown at least 20 yards downfield. He caught all seven of those targets that were deemed catchable by PFF. It's not that Thomas can't beat defenses downfield; he's just rarely given the opportunity to even try. Given that Thomas is atop nearly every receiving leaderboard among players during their first four seasons in the league, it's safe to say this strategy has worked out just fine.

Meanwhile, Kamara has just nine career targets thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Like Thomas, there simply hasn't been much of a reason to stretch the limits of his route tree when what they've already been doing has been so successful. Attempting to guard Kamara with a single defender on an option route is essentially coaching malpractice.

Nothing about this study has changed my mind that deep passes are objectively awesome. Still, it seems clear that we overrate this ability. Nothing is more fun than watching Patrick Mahomes evade defenders before uncorking a bomb downfield, but even the Chiefs don't make a habit of asking the world's most-talented QB to make the impossible into reality. Only Devlin Hodges (10.6%) and Derek Carr (11.7%) had a lower percentage of tight-window throws than Mahomes (12.2%) last season.

Nobody loves the deep ball more than Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. And yet, the long-time NFL veteran said in March, "[Offensive consultant] Tom Moore [the former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator with Peyton Manning] has the best saying in the world: 'You don't go broke putting money in the bank. Take the damn checkdown.'"

Teddy checkdown jokes are always a great time, but realize that working the underneath areas of the field has been part of what has made the Saints so special on offense for over a decade. Free agent addition Emmanuel Sanders has the potential to add a vertical threat to the offense ...

... but don't expect the 2020 Saints to all of a sudden resemble one of the league's most-aggressive passing games.

After all: if it isn't broke, don't fix it