Saints don’t see Kwon Alexander playing vs. Bucs, but Sean Payton likes his new LB

The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols for the 2020 season mandate that players joining new teams — either via trade or signing as a free agent — pass through several days of coronavirus testing before they are cleared to get to work at the team facility.

That extends to New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander, acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Alexander entered the NFL as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick, but he won’t get a chance to face his old team this season. The earliest he could possibly suit up for the Saints would be in Sunday’s matchup at Tampa Bay, but he wouldn’t have taken a single step on the Saints practice field before doing so.

Saints coach Sean Payton outlined the vision for working Alexander into the mix, saying in a recent media conference call: “I think we go through five days onboarding. Our plan is it would be difficult for him to be available in this next game, but the following week, would be a goal.”

As luck would have it, the Saints are playing Alexander’s other former team in Week 10: the 49ers. So he could get an opportunity to showcase his talents against an offense he knows well.

But what exactly does Alexander bring to the table? He’s been well-regarded for his knack for pass defense, consistently doing a great job of not being fooled by play-action diversions and complex route concepts. But Payton sees a more well-rounded player than that.

“It also gives us another athletic player at that position that can run,” Payton continued. “Well he does a lot of things well. He’s smart, he’s instinctive, he’s a run and hit player that has very good speed and instincts. No, I wouldn’t just say that (he’s more of a cover linebacker). I think he’s very good in coverage, but he’s also very good in defending the run game.”

So be patient, Saints fans. It might take some time before Alexander gets on the field, but the coaches are clearly excited to work with him.

