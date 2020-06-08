The Ravens and Titans welcomed coaches back into their facilities on Monday, but it doesn’t look like the Saints are going to follow suit ahead of training camp this summer.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told reporters on a conference call that head coach Sean Payton has told the team’s assistants that the plan is for them to continue working remotely until the team reports for training camp this summer.

As of now, coaches are allowed in team facilities but players who aren’t rehabbing injuries are not permitted to come in. The offseason program is set to run another couple of weeks and it appears unlikely those rules for players will change in the interim.

The Saints didn’t hold virtual workouts as part of their remote offseason work, so training camp is set to be a shift in many ways for the team.

Saints don’t plan for coaching staff to return until training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk