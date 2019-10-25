Saints don’t name a starting QB for Sunday

Saints head coach Sean Payton said earlier this week that he may take all the way until Sunday to decide whether Drew Brees or Teddy Bridgewater starts at quarterback against the Cardinals.

The decision will wait until at least Saturday. Payton declined to name a starter when he met with reporters after Friday’s practice.

Brees returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his thumb in Week Two. He was limited in all three practices and Payton said that both quarterbacks had good reps with the first team over the course of the week.

Running back Alvin Kamara was also limited in Friday’s practice. He didn’t play last Sunday because of an ankle injury, but returned to practice on Thursday.