Saints dominate TOTW after securing survival

St Johnstone were superb against Motherwell as they secured their Scottish Premiership survival, and they have five players in my team of the weekend.

Dimitar Mitov has been seriously impressive all season and was again at Fir Park. Where would St Johnstone have been without their Bulgarian keeper?

In defence, Ryan McGowan's experience has been vital, while Liam Gordon delivered a heroic performance to keep Motherwell at bay when it mattered most.

The moment of the game was delivered by Graham Carey, who set up Nicky Clark's goal with one of the assists of the season. His left foot is a creative force to be reckoned with.

Finally, Adama Sidibeh was a wildcard acquisition from non-league football in England at the end of the January window, and what an inspired bit of business it has been from Craig Levein.

A 90th-minute equaliser against Ross County in midweek and then the winning goal against Motherwell. He clearly has an eye for goal, and it will be interesting to see how his career develops from here.