Saints do-everything QB Taysom Hill blocks punt, scores receiving and rushing TDs

Does Taysom Hill really even have a position? Nobody in the NFL has more job titles.

Hill, who occasionally lines up at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, got his team off to a great start on Thanksgiving.

You won’t often hear this about a quarterback: Hill got a blocked punt and a receiving touchdown in the first four minutes of New Orleans’ Thanksgiving game against the Atlanta Falcons. Then he added a rushing touchdown late in the first half for good measure.

On the punt block, the athletic Hill beat his man inside, then used his size to extend and get his left hand on the punt. That gave the Saints great field position. To end that drive, Hill went in motion, made a nice catch on a quick pass by Drew Brees right after Brees got the snap, and then bulled through players to find the end zone. It was 7-0 Saints.

On the first play after the two-minute warning, Hill struck again. He lined up as the quarterback on a designed run, and the Falcons couldn’t match up. Hill cut back after getting to the line and ran to the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown run to push the Saints’ lead to 17-6.

Hill has played snaps at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, slot receiver, and running back this season, and plays on multiple special teams too. Saints coach Sean Payton loves getting creative with Hill, and you could see why on Thursday night.

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill made a big impact early in a Thanksgiving game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

