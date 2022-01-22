Saints are “disturbed” by failure of penalties called against their opponents

For every team that is impacted negatively by a penalty called against it, another team benefits. And when teams complain about excessive penalties called against them, the teams that benefit from fouls called against opponents never say a word.

The Saints have something to say, at least privately for now, about the extent to which NFL officials have called fouls against the teams are playing. Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the Saints have finished 30th, 31st, 32nd, and tied for 31st in penalties called (both accepted and declined) against their opponents in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 20201. Four straight seasons.

The most significant non-call of the past four seasons came three years ago yesterday, when officials inexplicably failed to call defensive pass interference against the Rams, after cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman wiped out Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived in the closing minutes of the NFC Championship.

Per Triplett, no other team has finished that low in three straight years since 2001. The Packers, from 1970 through 1973, finished in the bottom three of opponents’ accepted penalties.

Triplett writes that the Saints declined to comment on this trend, but he reports that the team is “aware and disturbed” by what transpired.

Michael Silver (who likely wouldn’t have commented on the issue while employed and paid by the league office) notes that there’s a “0.007725 percent chance of this happening.” He opines that the Saints should be “furious.”

As best we can tell, the Saints are closer to furious than disturbed. It suggests that, for whatever reason, game officials have a bias against the Saints when it comes to calling penalties on the teams they are playing.

If it’s a coincidence, it’s one hell of a coincidence. If it’s not a coincidence, well, perhaps Congress should be addressing more than the Washington Football Team workplace misconduct investigation.

