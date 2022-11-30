Saints disappoint in NFL power rankings roundup after Week 12

“It has been a long while since the New Orleans Saints were shut out—in fact, it hadn’t happened since 2001.

Until Sunday, that is.

It’s not like the Saints didn’t have opportunities against the San Francisco 49ers. Twice in the second half, the Saints drove deep into San Francisco territory only to be turned away. Five times, the Saints made it inside the San Francisco 45-yard-line, only to come up short each time. After the loss, an exasperated Dennis Allen made no excuses about his team’s Week 12 performance.

“We had some opportunities, and you’re not going to beat a good team unless you make plays that are there to be made,” the Saints coach said. “If you turn the football over, you’re not going to beat a good team.”

Now at 4-8 and in last place, any hope the Saints had on making the postseason is gone.

Or at least, it should be. The Saints play in the NFL’s worst division, so while they are a bad team with no real shot at the playoffs, they are still mathematically alive.

But let’s be real. This isn’t a good team. And with no first-rounder in 2023 and the worst salary-cap situation in the NFL, it’s not easy to see how things are going to get better.”