'Saints did not look like a team fighting for their Premiership lives'

[BBC]

What a difference a week makes!

After two satisfactory performances against Dundee and Hibernian, Saturday's game against Kilmarnock seemed like the opportunity to open up a seven-point gap on Ross County.

By lunchtime Sunday, we found ourselves right back in the mixer with just one point seperating the two teams.

The performance against Kilmarnock was lacklustre at best. I completely understand that Killie are having a great season and deserve to be sitting fourth in the table.

Under most circumstances, I can accept the loss but it was the manner of the defeat that didn't sit well with me.

Apart from a small spell at the start of the second half, St Johnstone did not look like a team fighting for their Premiership lives. Defending any kind of crosses in the box still seems to be an ongoing issue.

We have five games left to secure our 16th consecutive top-flight season and it's time for the players to turn up and get us over the line - and quickly.

Sam Miller can be found on the Dogger Saints podcast