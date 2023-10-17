Saints designate RB Jamaal Williams to return from injured reserve

Here’s some good news: the New Orleans Saints designated running back Jamaal Williams to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, potentially bringing a much-needed boost to their struggling offense. Williams went down in Week 2’s close win over the Carolina Panthers with an injured hamstring and has been on the mend ever since.

That means we still haven’t seen the Saints offense with all three running backs in the rotation. Alvin Kamara was sidelined for the first three games with a suspension. Rookie running back Kendre Miller needed some time to get up to speed after suffering his own hamstring injury late in the summer. If all goes well, we could see the three-headed rushing attack the Saints envisioned on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We’ll keep an eye out for updates on his progress.

