Saints designate Keith Kirkwood to return from injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints designated wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Kirkwood injured his hamstring in pregame warmups ahead of the Saints’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Kirkwood has missed seven games for the Saints in the two months since and is eligible to return to the active roster after this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kirkwood can practice for up to three weeks before needing to be added to the active roster.

Kirkwood had 13 catches for 209 yards with two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2018. While Michael Thomas has 86 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns for New Orleans, the next most productive wide out on the team is Ted Ginn with 20 receptions for 296 yards and a touchdown. Kirkwood’s eventual return to the lineup could give the Saints a needed secondary option.

Kirkwood did not get a catch in his only game this season against the Houston Texans.