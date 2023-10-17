Saints designate Jamaal Williams for return from IR

Running back Jamaal Williams is on his way back to the Saints lineup.

The NFL's daily transaction report shows that Williams has been designated to return from injured reserve. Williams injured his hamstring in Week Two and became eligible to return to the active roster after last Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Williams can practice with the team for the next 21 days. He can be activated at any point in that window, so he could play against Jacksonville on Thursday night. If he's not activated in the three-week span, he won't be able to return this season.

Williams ran 27 times for 74 yards and caught two passes for seven yards before his injury.