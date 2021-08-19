Saints depth chart update after whirlwind of 15 roster moves in two days

The New Orleans Saints shuffled their depth chart during the first wave of roster cuts, with 15 different players coming and going the last few days. What does the team look like now? Here is a position-by-position review of all the latest changes, with more on the way:

Quarterback

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian

No changes here.

Running back

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington

Loss: Stevie Scott III

The players mostly remain the same, though the order they're listed in may be under scrutiny. Jones made a great first impression in the Ravens game (except for his fumble) while Murray and Freeman each disappointed. Scott didn't get much an opportunity before an injury sidelined him.

Fullback

New Orleans Saints fullback Sutton Smith (47) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Alex Armah, Sutton Smith

It's anyone's guess how this shakes out, though Armah has missed a couple of practices and might be losing momentum. Both players got some looks on special teams at Baltimore.

Tight end

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett, Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf, Josh Pederson

Johnson has been the story of training camp after his two big gains against Baltimore drew more attention. He's the only tight end working in Jared Cook's receiving-first role from the slot and out wide. Keep an eye on him.

Wide receiver

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway, Ty Montgomery, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Easop Winston, Kawaan Baker, Chris Hogan, Tommylee Lewis

New addition: Kevin White

Loss: Jake Lampman

Even with his history of injuries and streaky play, White is clearly a better option than Lampman at this point, so it makes sense to swap them out. Hopefully the Saints continue checking on their options at receiver with Thomas and Harris expected to be unavailable for Week 1.

Offensive tackle

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle James Hurst (74) blocks against offensive tackle Kyle Murphy (79) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Ethan Greenidge, Derrick Kelly, Landon Young

New additions: Jordan Mills, Caleb Benonch

Loss: Kyle Murphy

Murphy exited the Ravens game with an undisclosed injury, which landed him on injured reserve a few days later. Curiously, Ramczyk has not been spotted at practice for a few days and the Saints just brought in Mills and Benonech, two career right tackles. Something might be up with him.

Interior offensive line

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) watches lineman drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Will Clapp, J.R. Sweezy, Calvin Throckmorton, Christian Montano

Loss: Michael Brown

Brown was a rookie out of West Virginia, but he missed the first preseason game with an injury and later fell to injured reserve. His year is probably finished before it got started. Here's to a speedy recovery. For now, the Saints have not brought in a replacement to fill out practice reps.

Special teams

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal as punter Blake Gillikin (4) holds the ball after being snapped by long snapper Zach Wood (49) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Blake Gillin, Nolan Cooney, Zach Wood, Wil Lutz

Loss: Brett Maher

Maher injured himself warming up for the Ravens game and managed to kick a couple of extra points anyway, but he's now on injured reserve. Lutz is still recovering from surgery so the team currently doesn't have a healthy kicker under contract.

Defensive end

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) run drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, Marcus Willoughby

No changes here unless you count Noah Spence, who converted to strong side linebacker (and who we'll talk about in a moment).

Defensive tackle

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle R.J. Mcintosh (69) rushes against defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (77) during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

David Onyemata, Malcolm Roach, Jalen Dalton, Christian Ringo, Shy Tuttle, Albert Huggins, Josiah Bronson, R.J. McIntosh

No movement here, though McIntosh signed with the team just before their preseason game. He hasn't really had an opportunity to audition.

Linebacker

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, Zack Baun, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Chase Hansen, Andrew Dowell, Wynton McManis, Shaq Smith

Loss: Noah Spence

Spence's release was not too surprising. He played poorly in Baltimore and his departure frees up snaps for other players with more upside. Alexander is beginning to get more time in team drills on the first-string defense, but he may have a tough time holding off younger teammates like Baun.

Safety

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) looks on during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, J.T. Gray, P.J. Williams, Deuce Wallace, Eric Burrell, Bryce Thompson

Nothing different here, though it's the center of some very intense competition for a roster spot or two.

Cornerback

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) and cornerback Ken Crawley (25) perform defensive drills during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley, Paulson Adebo Grant Haley, Brian Poole

New additions: Natrell Jamerson, Bryan Mills

Losses: Prince Amukamara, Lawrence Woods, Adonis Alexander, KeiVarae Russell

Hoo boy. No position has seen more turnover in recent days, with Amukamara and Woods being waived while Alexander landed on injured reserve and Russell sidelined on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Saints are exploring every option but so far the top of the depth chart is untouched

